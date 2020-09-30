$287.17 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce sales of $287.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.10 million and the highest is $297.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $271.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $49.53. 1,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.