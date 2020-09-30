$260.95 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post $260.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $261.10 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $263.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,634,000 after buying an additional 824,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,893,000 after purchasing an additional 401,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 566,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,118,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 863,311 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

