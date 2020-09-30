$254.20 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report $254.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $239.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $155.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $989.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $938.50 million to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPE. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,992. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

