$23.49 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will announce sales of $23.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $29.60 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $82.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $119.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $137.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $258.10 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $272.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EB. ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1,826.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Eventbrite by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 50.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 106.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EB stock remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $999.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

