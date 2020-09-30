1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) PT Lowered to $12.50

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

FCCY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.57. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 39.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

