$11.35 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce earnings per share of $11.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.67 and the lowest is $10.14. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $10.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $44.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.81 to $50.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $58.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.16 to $75.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,465.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,536.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,402.30. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $997.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

