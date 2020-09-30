10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.22

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.22 and last traded at $125.85, with a volume of 4975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $993,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,672,768.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $912,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 540,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,752,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,932 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $27,101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $8,366,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $1,853,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.