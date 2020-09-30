$1.56 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. SL Green Realty posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

