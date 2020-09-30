$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,783. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

