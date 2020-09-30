$1.27 EPS Expected for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Southern posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 69.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. 44,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,827. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

