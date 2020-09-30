0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $556,946.05

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $556,946.05 and $1.74 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.13 or 0.05078138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033832 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.