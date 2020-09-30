0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Hits $299.05 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. 0x has a total market cap of $299.05 million and approximately $35.27 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00003727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinTiger, Tokenomy and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00268740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00092058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.01617077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00177045 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,255,196 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinbase, Huobi, and others. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

