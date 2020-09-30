-$0.84 EPS Expected for Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.82). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Allakos by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Allakos stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.01. Allakos has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

