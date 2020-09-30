-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.24). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWPH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $102,942.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $463,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 39.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.70. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $141.98.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

