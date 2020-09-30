-$0.46 EPS Expected for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.78). Party City Holdco posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $254.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 109,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $207,856.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Grant Conroy acquired 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,434.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,070.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,111,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,108. 6.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 101,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 868.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 329,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 295,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 76,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,937. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $253.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.