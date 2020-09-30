$0.38 EPS Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,783. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.