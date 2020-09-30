$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.37. Monro reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,764. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,711,000 after acquiring an additional 92,215 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,535,000 after acquiring an additional 358,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

