$0.28 EPS Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.24. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,852. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.