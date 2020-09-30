-$0.27 EPS Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.05). Aramark reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 139.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 45,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $143,820,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,962,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,552 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $58,182,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,036 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

