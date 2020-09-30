$0.24 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Itron posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,156 shares of company stock worth $243,338. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Itron by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.