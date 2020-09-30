$0.23 EPS Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Rollins posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Rollins by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 488,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after purchasing an additional 728,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,160,000 after purchasing an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,186,000 after buying an additional 528,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.1% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,185,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,664,000 after acquiring an additional 85,765 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,049. Rollins has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

