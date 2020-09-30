-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.12). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

BLI traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. 2,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,184. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94.

About Repare Therapeutics

