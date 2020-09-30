$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MaxLinear by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $28.36.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.