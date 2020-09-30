$0.10 EPS Expected for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,469,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,481,710.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,131,211 shares of company stock worth $905,210,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 361.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,655 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,073,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,575,000 after acquiring an additional 562,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,761,000 after acquiring an additional 230,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $109,459,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DT opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion and a PE ratio of -30.31. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

