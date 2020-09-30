$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.06. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.55. 2,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.