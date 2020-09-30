-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $48,646.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $38,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $86,577.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $522,292.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,010 shares of company stock worth $718,821. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

UPWK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.62. 15,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. Upwork has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

