$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.05). Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $51,340.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,824.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $680,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LINC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

