ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Reaches Market Cap of $543,666.04

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 68% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 151.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $543,666.04 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.03 or 0.00898681 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003392 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001997 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,733,715,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,733,715,640 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

