Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 249.3% from the August 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SNYYF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment and Port Machinery.

