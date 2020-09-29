Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 249.3% from the August 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SNYYF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
