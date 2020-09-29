ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 104,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 460,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

ZoomAway Travel Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

