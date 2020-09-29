ZINC (ZINC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $153.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $18.94 and $32.15. ZINC has a market cap of $251,571.16 and approximately $153.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.12 or 0.04768981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

