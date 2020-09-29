Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $179,668.76 and $109.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00260584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00089823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.01601115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00181563 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

