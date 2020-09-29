ZEON Network Achieves Market Cap of $22.08 Million (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, P2PB2B and BitMart. During the last week, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00261235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00089565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.01600184 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00180960 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.