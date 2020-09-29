Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $200,632.16 and approximately $17.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00261898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00089947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.01580412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00183200 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

