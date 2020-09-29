ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 77.1% in September

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.24 and a beta of 1.73.

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ZALANDO SE/ADR had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZALANDO SE/ADR will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

