Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Hold

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Armstrong World have underperformed the industry so far this year. Lower volumes in both the Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments as a result of lower market demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as unfavorable Mineral Fiber AUV has been hurting the company. Furthermore, it expects revenue to decline 10-18% for 2020, primarily due to lower volume. Nonetheless, Armstrong World has been benefiting from healthcare and education verticals, and repair & remodel as well as retail and office. Also, Armstrong World’s focus on new products and systematic inorganic strategy to enhance its portfolio bode well. Acquisition of Turf in June strengthens the company’s design and manufacturing capabilities, as well as broadens the extensive portfolio of architectural specialties ceiling and wall solutions.”

AWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.61.

NYSE AWI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 24.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

