Zacks Investment Research Downgrades YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) to Hold

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

YRCW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 29,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. YRC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in YRC Worldwide by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 44,647 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 770,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

