Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Hold

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTMI. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. 69,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,708. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,179,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 547,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,692,000 after purchasing an additional 353,179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 98.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 324,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.