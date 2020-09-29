Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

ERYP stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. Erytech Pharma has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.95.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

