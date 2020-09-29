Zacks: Brokerages Expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. SLM reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.93 million.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 130,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of SLM by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 2,162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,574 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,388,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 838.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 1,808,026 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

