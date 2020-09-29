Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will announce ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SALT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:SALT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. 14,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $165.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.19. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 169.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 232,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,916,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 84,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.