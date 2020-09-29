Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will announce ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SALT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:SALT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. 14,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $165.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.19. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 169.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 232,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,916,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 84,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

