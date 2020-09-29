Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Rev Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.74 million. Rev Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REVG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Rev Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.71. 10,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $480.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

