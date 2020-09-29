Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 75,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,109 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,944.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,856 shares of company stock worth $5,759,990 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.