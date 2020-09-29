Zacks: Brokerages Expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Imax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.16). Imax posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Imax from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Imax from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Imax from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 13,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,350. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. Imax has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $715.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Imax by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 413,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Imax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 586,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Imax by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

