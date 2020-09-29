Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to Post $4.31 EPS

Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $3.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $18.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $143.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

