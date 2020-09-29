Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to post $30.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.38 million and the lowest is $29.50 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $29.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLPR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 456,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 118,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLPR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,962. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

