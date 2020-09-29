Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to post $30.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.38 million and the lowest is $29.50 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $29.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clipper Realty.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CLPR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of CLPR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,962. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
