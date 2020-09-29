Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MTS Systems’ earnings. MTS Systems reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MTS Systems will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MTS Systems.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on MTSC. ValuEngine lowered MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Colliers Secur. began coverage on MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on MTS Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 86.6% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 81.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $383.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. MTS Systems has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

