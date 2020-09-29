Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Announce $6.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.10. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $5.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $23.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.15 to $23.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $26.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.95 to $26.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.55.

Shares of MTD traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $971.84. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $966.15 and a 200-day moving average of $815.62. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,009.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total value of $928,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,583,000 after buying an additional 61,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,606,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,868,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.