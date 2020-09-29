Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.76 Million

Brokerages expect Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post $20.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.27 million to $21.03 million. Investar reported sales of $17.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $82.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $83.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.73 million, with estimates ranging from $77.74 million to $81.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,107. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Investar’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Investar by 48.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Investar by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.