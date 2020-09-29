Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is $0.13. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen cut HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

HFC opened at $20.89 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after buying an additional 927,847 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 9.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,303,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,968,000 after purchasing an additional 286,019 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,627,000 after purchasing an additional 625,566 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 27.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,202,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 468,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 629,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

